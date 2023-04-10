SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

See all the reveals, including the Rogue One U-Wing and Ahsoka Tano's Jedi Interceptor.

Jazwares will soon bring more larger-than-life Star Wars vehicles to micro scale.

In its own panel today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Jazwares showed off Series V of its popular Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line, which looks to expand the toy range with iconic craft and characters from across the saga. Among the upcoming releases are the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story U-Wing with Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and K-2SO; Ahsoka Tano's Jedi Interceptor, with Ahsoka and R7-A7; a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi-inspired, muddied Endor AT-AT and Speeder Bike, with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, AT-AT Driver, Scout Trooper, and three Stormtroopers. And to quote Count Dooku, "This is just the beginning!"



Check out all the reveals in the gallery below, and read StarWars.com's interview with Jazwares for more on its small-scale, big-fun line of toys.