SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

April 10, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Star Wars comics epic kicks off in August.

The future of Marvel’s Star Wars comics will be a dark one.

Today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Marvel announced Star Wars: Dark Droids, a horror-fueled epic. The event will launch in August with Dark Droids #1 by writer Charles Soule, who is spearheading the initiative and writing the main limited series alongside artist Luke Ross. Dark Droids will then spin off into one-shots and cross over into Marvel’s ongoing series — Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters currently set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In Dark Droids, a mysterious new threat called the Scourge corrupts droids, cyborgs, and everything in-between, spreading chaos throughout the galaxy. Ajax Sigma, who first appeared in last year’s Star Wars: Revelations #1, will play a role in the saga — though his true intentions remain unknown.

The announcement came in a panel featuring current Marvel Star Wars writers Charles Soule (Star Wars), Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters), Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra), Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic), and Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Yoda), as well as Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and senior Lucasfilm creative executive Matt Martin, as they discussed their various Star Wars series. You can check out the cover and interior pages for Dark Droids #1, along with other covers revealed throughout the panel, below. (And if you have any droids, keep an eye on ‘em.)

