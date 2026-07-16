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{:title=>"Games + Interactive", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-interactive"}

Clean Up Dirt, Grime, and Even Sand with New Star Wars Pack from PowerWash Simulator 2

July 16, 2026
July 16, 2026
Amy Richau

New DLC lets fans shine up the Mos Eisley Cantina, an Imperial AT-AT, the Millennium Falcon, and more.

Are you more focused on the scum of Mos Eisley than its villainy? PowerWash Simulator 2 has you covered.

The new Star Wars Pack lets players fire up their (water) blasters as P0-W2, a bespoke class five labor droid created exclusively for the expansion. Equipped with a custom-built power washer and additional new Star Wars-inspired cleaning gear, P0-W2 heads out to six new playable jobs: Lars’ Homestead, Mos Eisley Cantina, Blizzard 3 AT-AT, Executor Super Star Destroyer Bridge, Red 2 X-wing Fighter, and the Millennium Falcon.

In the new trailer for the Star Wars Pack in PowerWash Simulator 2, P0-W2 joins other powerwashing droids cleaning up buildings and vehicles in some of the most iconic locations and moments from Star Wars. Players can use navigation equipment like scissor lifts and scaffolding to make every nook and cranny shine to unlock 10 new achievements and trophies.

The story mode of the game puts players in the center of key moments from the original trilogy: Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Players can receive messages from characters like Han Solo while cleaning the Mos Eisley Cantina after his encounter with Greedo or intercept Imperial communications while knocking the grime off an AT-AT in the aftermath of the Battle of Hoth. Other missions include prepping an X-wing fighter for the rebel assault on the second Death Star and making the Millennium Falcon sparkle after the Battle of Endor.

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    • The Star Wars Pack for PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on July 16 for Steam, Epic, PlayStation 5, Xbox SeriesX|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

    PowerWash Simulator 2

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