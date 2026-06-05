Rivalries Heat Up in the New Trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer

The official story trailer was just unveiled at Summer Game Fest.

A brand-new Star Wars: Galactic Racer story trailer, guaranteed to get both your heart and your repulsorcraft racing, debuted today at Summer Game Fest! Get a pulse-pounding look at the single-player mode, including the never-before-seen Derven Acos arena, and multiplayer podracing action beyond the Mos Espa Circuit.

Kestar Bool is the star of the Outer Rim’s Galactic League, using his position as League Champion to intimidate other pilots and extend his already powerful reach even further. Shade, an up-and-coming racer with a personal grudge against the Bool family, enters the League with an eye firmly on unseating the corrupt champion. Not only does Shade have a skilled Ardennian mechanic named Hibi to rely on, but also the support of legendary racer Sebulba — assuming Shade can earn the Dug’s hard-won respect.

In the trailer, Shade explores the paddock area, where fellow racers congregate to share stories, throw down challenges, and provide support. Hibi runs her unique workshop out of each planet’s paddock. Talk to her to fit new parts either earned through runs or bought from Hibi herself, each with stat boosts and abilities that support your racing style as you prepare for your next run on the circuit.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is high-stakes, runs-based racing adventure with multiple game modes, including Campaign, Scenario, and Arcade modes. Navigate your own path through the League in the solo campaign, choosing between different events as you progress with unique unlocks and new challenges at every turn. Crash too many times and you’re out of the tour; then it’s time to regroup, rebuild, and begin again. Certain perks and unlocks earned in previous attempts are carried over to the next run. Start each tour fresh with new decisions and choices for another chance to take down Kestar Bool.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 6, 2026. Pre-order the Standard, Deluxe, or Collector's Edition today to receive two exclusive bonuses, including an additional Livery for your repulsorcraft and a special Player Banner for multiplayer modes.