Catch Star Wars Zero Company in Action in New Gameplay Trailer

Take command of an elite squad when the new Star Wars video game arrives on August 27, 2026.

Every move counts.

Bit Reactor, in collaboration with Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games, has revealed your first look at the galaxy-spanning action in Star Wars Zero Company at Summer Game Fest 2026! The single-player turn-based tactics game puts you in charge of an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire operating in the shadows of the Clone Wars. Their existence may not be widely known, but their mission is vital — and so are your choices on the battlefield.

The new gameplay trailer takes us inside the Clone Wars like we’ve never seen before, where pivotal battles are fought in the shadows, not on the front lines. But you’ll still encounter a familiar face or two from this era in Star Wars storytelling. As glimpsed in the trailer, Jedi General Anakin Skywalker is also on a crucial mission, and his path briefly crosses with the Zero Company crew. Their intel and tactical expertise is just what he needs to get the job done. That’s right: This is where the fun begins.

In Star Wars Zero Company, you play as former Republic officer Hawks and gather unconventional allies, including a disillusioned clone trooper voiced by the legendary Dee Bradley Baker, a Mandalorian of the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Tognath Jedi Padawan, and more to form your squad. Working alongside ranks of hard-nosed recruits from across the galaxy, known as Operators, you’ll hunt the leader of a Separatist-aligned cult named Kundri Fathom, who poses a threat to the entire galaxy.

Hawks and their hired Operators can be created from eight iconic Star Wars species: Devaronian, Human, Neimoidian, Ovissian, Togruta, Twi’lek, Weequay, and Zabrak. Voices, attire, and more can be customized along with specializations and talents. It's up to you to oversee Operators and put together the best squad for the mission at hand. Inside The Den, your base of operations, you’ll recruit, progress, and dispatch Operators from an ever-changing galaxy map, upgrade facilities, and purchase new equipment. Develop bonds on the battlefield with your squad to unlock new support abilities, including cross-training benefits that improve Operator abilities and stats.

"Our team has poured everything we love about Star Wars into Zero Company," said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. "We've worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm Games to create an authentic Star Wars story packed with unique new characters, robust character customization, a new ship, Separatist Droids, and much more, all rooted in the conflict of the Clone Wars."

“Star Wars Zero Company delivers an entirely new experience in the galaxy and for our fans,” says Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games. “It pairs cinematic storytelling with strategic gameplay in a way that feels fresh for the franchise. Some of the most interesting stories come from new perspectives, and Zero Company explores the Clone Wars from deep within the shadows of the conflict, through a lens we haven’t seen before, while still feeling completely authentic to the world fans know.”

Pre-order Star Wars Zero Company Standard Edition for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S or get the Deluxe Edition, available on PC and consoles, to unlock two additional unique cosmetic packs and five painted weapon themes inspired by the Clone Wars era. All pre-orders grant access to the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, which includes an R3 droid, translucent "crystalline" astromech heads for the R4 and R5 droid variants, and the BR-1 droid, originating in Star Wars Zero Company. Deluxe Edition pre-orders include all pre-order bonus content in addition to the Deluxe Edition exclusive content.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more details about Star Wars Zero Company.