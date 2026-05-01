Step Inside the Star Wars Galaxy in Fortnite This May

Learn about new ways to explore the Star Wars galaxy in Fortnite.

New Star Wars experiences are making landfall in Fortnite this month, including an encounter with Darth Vader, deployment to the frontlines of iconic battles, and a new Nevarro-inspired island to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!

Afterall, Star Wars is an entire galaxy made to explore, inviting you to walk its worlds, fly its ships, linger in its cantinas, and embark on your own galactic adventures.

Jump Into New Worlds

Starting today, enjoy new experiences inside Fortnite, bringing hundreds of playable islands inspired by the saga into one shared destination. Whether jumping into the action, exploring familiar worlds, or just hanging out with friends, the Star Wars galaxy comes to life like never before with new Lucasfilm characters, locations, and vehicles to play with in Fortnite.

Just in time for Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Epic Games and Lucasfilm are launching three new islands:

Galactic Siege: Developed with JOGO Studios, this large-scale PvP set across iconic planets places players in the middle of large‑scale battles where lines are drawn, sides are chosen, and teamwork matters.

Escape Vader: Few figures in Star Wars inspire dread quite like Darth Vader. Created with Beyond Creative, this four‑player co‑op experience pulls players into a desperate attempt to survive an encounter against the Sith Lord himself.

Droid Tycoon: This experience created with FOAD shines a spotlight on the droids that build the Star Wars galaxy. Using authentic Star Wars blueprints, players assemble and customize droids, manage workshops, unlock rare components, and take on special missions.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island

On May 19 at 10 a.m. ET, you’re invited to The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island, created by Fairview Portals and Beyond Creative. Set on Nevarro, the island brings fans together for a special message from director Jon Favreau and an exclusive look at a 10 minute sneak peek of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Explore the world of Nevarro, step into the role of deputy marshall, defend against waves of enemies, and participate in a search for Grogu! You may just earn a Mandalorian Sanctuary Loading Screen.

LEGO® Fortnite Odyssey and more

New Star Wars tools, vehicles, characters, and enemies arrive in LEGO® Fortnite Odyssey on May 14, offering fans of all ages another way to build, explore, and play in the galaxy.

And it wouldn’t be a celebration without loot! Throughout May, new Star Wars Quests will roll out weekly, encouraging you to explore different islands and stories across the collection. Completing these quests unlocks rewards inspired by symbols, artifacts, and characters from throughout the saga.

This May, the Shop will also rotate a wide selection of Star Wars outfits and accessories inspired by different eras of the galaxy. Clone Wars–era Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano arrive today, May 1, followed by Stormtrooper Mash-Up Kicks on May 3. And on May 19, pick up the The Mandalorian (Pen & Ink) Outfit alongside the BDX Droid Sidekick, with more favorites returning throughout the month.

Players can also unlock the Carbonite Fishstick Back Bling by linking an Epic Games Account with a MyDisney Account anytime through October 31, 2026.

Get ready to squad up in a galaxy far, far, away in Fortnite this May!