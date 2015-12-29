-
Sarlacc Pit
The Sarlacc rests in the sandy well known as the Great Pit of Carkoon, a sunken beast of enormous size with only its ghastly mouth visible, a beaked maw lined with spiky teeth and well-muscled tentacles. The strange creature's lair was the site of many spectacles for Jabba the Hutt, who entertained himself by forcing prisoners into the pit to be digested, according to local legend, over 1,000 years.
Appearances
-
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
-
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
-
The Book of Boba Fett
Locations
Climate
-
Inhospitable
Creature