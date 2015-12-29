-
Mos Espa
Mos Espa is one of few port cities on Tatooine. Domed buildings protect the citizens against the glare of the twin suns and the scorching heat. Among the dwellings, workspaces, and commercial operations of many bizarre kinds there are also entertainment areas, including some of colossal scale. The famed Mos Espa Grand Arena can hold an audience almost as large as the city's entire population. In the time of the Republic, slavery persisted in Mos Espa, though the despicable trade was outlawed elsewhere. The true powers in control of Mos Espa were the Hutt gangsters, who found slavery a useful institution.
Appearances
Locations
Climate
-
Hot
Terrain
-
Canyons
-
Deserts
-
Mesas