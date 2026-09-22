The History of the Hutts

Everything you need to know about their slimy history. Or should we say Huttstory?

Now that you've met Stinky Rotta the Hutt in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, (and survived the wiles of the conniving Hutt Twins), you may be wondering: what exactly are Hutts? And why are they so important to the larger galaxy?

In our real world, the first slug to show up on screen was perhaps the most famous member of this alien race: Jabba the Hutt. Initially only mentioned in the original 1977 cut of Star Wars, Jabba remained rather elusive for almost six years.

Declan Mulholland on set of Star Wars (1977) as Jabba the Hutt.

Behind the (Max Rebo Band) Music

Jabba was actually first portrayed by Irish actor Declan Mulholland (wearing a fabulous fur coat) in the Docking Bay 94 showdown with Han Solo. But this "Human Jabba" scene cut from the first Star Wars film and Jabba's appearance remained a mystery for many years. In fact, Jabba was shown as an entirely different alien race — yellow, bearded, and humanoid — in the second issue of the Marvel Comics' adaptation of the original film. This "Jabba" made a couple of appearances in the comic series, all the way until The Empire Strikes Back premiered in 1980.

But in 1983, that all changed and "Huttstory" was made. Jabba slithered onto the screen in his full glory. The film found him reigning as Daimyo from his towering palace on Tatooine, and proud of his newest wall decoration — a frozen Han Solo in carbonite. Jabba's slug-like appearance (in real life an incredibly intricate puppet controlled by three puppeteers inside) kickstarted a whole host of tales — and tails — surrounding the rest of the Hutt Clan.

Worm-ridden filth

As a species, Hutts are proud, slug-like, merciless, and rather enormous, with a slimy, swinging tail and three lungs. They can seemingly live for centuries (although, spoiler alert for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Jabba dies prematurely at the ripe age of 604 at the hands of a Huttslayer). They usually speak Huttese, as is their cultural preference, and has been adopted as a very popular, near-universal language across the galaxy. They can also converse in Basic if required.

While their ancestral planet is actually Varl, many consider Nal Hutta as their true home — the boggy, swamp-like world where many of the Hutts reside. The temperature and humidity of Nal Hutta makes them comfortable, and they have built enormous structures and palaces across its surface. It is from this world that the Hutt Grand Council reaches its stubby little fingers across the galaxy, especially to the Outer Rim.

This Council is a powerful group of elder Hutts who advise on all strategic decisions, as well as mediating family feuds. They represent the five Hutt families and have been in operation for untold centuries, controlling illicit trade across the galaxy.

"The Hutts are gangsters."

Major players as far back as the dawn of the Republic, the Hutts managed to control their power and grow their reach across the Outer Rim for many years. By the time of the Clone Wars, the Hutt Grand Council had become an enormous presence in galactic affairs. In fact, Jabba the Hutt was so powerful near the beginning of the Clone Wars that both the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems attempted to curry his favor. When his tiny son Rotta (yes, the very same) was kidnapped, it kicked off a galaxy-wide search, including an early official mission for Jedi Anakin Skywalker and his young Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Ultimately, it was revealed that Count Dooku and the Separatists were behind the kidnapping — alongside Jabba's uncle, Ziro. For a moment, Jabba aligned himself with the Republic, and Ziro was taken into Republic custody.

But especially conniving (even by Hutt standards), Ziro had kept a secret diary of Hutt Council records, which contained their every dirty deed. The bounty hunter Cad Bane broke Ziro out of Republic custody and delivered him to the Hutt Council. Alongside his former lover and accomplice, the singer Sy Snootles, Ziro was able to slither to safety. But it was that love that was the death of Ziro, as he was blinded by his feelings for Snooty, who betrayed and killed him. Afterward, she delivered the Hutt Council secrets to her true benefactor: Jabba.

A Wonderful Human Being

As perhaps the most infamous member of his entire species, Jabba the Hutt (or "Jabba Desilijic Tiure" if you're being formal) was the leader of the Hutt Cartel for many years, most notably during both the Clone Wars and the Galactic Civil War. From Tatooine, he controlled much of the galaxy's most nefarious trade routes, as well as hiring many of the best smugglers and bounty hunters to bolster his criminal empire.

One of these smugglers, a young Corellian named Han Solo, failed a job for the Hutt — dumping an expensive spice shipment when boarded by an Imperial patrol. This, of course, angered Jabba, who then put a bounty on Solo's head. Solo was frozen in carbonite and delivered to the Daimyo by the bounty hunter Boba Fett thanks to a deal with Darth Vader and the Empire, serving as a grimacing wall decoration until Solo was rescued by his friends.

Jabba's laser-focused revenge proved to be his downfall. As a result of the undercover rebel mission to rescue Solo, Jabba the Hutt was ultimately killed at the hands (and chain) of Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan, and his luxury sail barge was destroyed — an explosion over the Great Pit of Carkoon that killed several members of his sinister menagerie as well.

The Mandalorian and Grogu and the Twins

There was now a significant power vacuum amongst the scum and villainy of the galaxy. And the Twins were rather eager to fill it. Two cousins of Jabba, this brother and sister duo were always together, seemingly intertwined.

Assuming the Hutt throne to be their birthright, they were nevertheless run off Tatooine by the bounty hunter Boba Fett — now the new Daimyo of the planet. And so, desperate to solidify their place in the galaxy, they began a hunt for the true heir to Jabba's seat of power — his son Rotta, who was now grown and competing as a gladiator. To accomplish this mission, they contracted Din Djarin, the famed Mandalorian, who tracked the Hutt Prince to the moon of Shakari. And that's where we meet them in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu…

Tails of the Underworld

For even more Hutt lore (or for new fans of buff Hutts), explore Star Wars comics, where you'll be rather pleased to meet Grakkus the Hutt. First appearing in Marvel's Star Wars (2015) Marvel comic run, Grakkus is a muscular gangster who gets around quickly on an insect-like bed of a dozen cybernetic legs. A collector of antiquities (especially those related to the Jedi Order), Grakkus discovered his ultimate collectible: the Jedi, Luke Skywalker. Or, if you're trying to get up-close-and-personal, Grakkus has also appeared in the VR mixed reality playset game Star Wars: Beyond Victory.

Another comics-specific storyline, the War of the Bounty Hunters traces the journey of a frozen Han Solo in carbonite to his eventual wall decoration status in the palace of Jabba the Hutt. Of course, the Hutt Council is a major player in this "war" and they find themselves in the crosshairs of Darth Vader. We won't spoil what happens there.

One of Jabba's closest associates (and fellow fan of podracing), Gardulla the Hutt is known for buying Anakin and Shmi Skywalker when they first arrived on Tatooine. She lost them to the Toydarian Watto, but you could still find her lurking in the shadows at the Boonta Eve Classic. And you can discover her fate in the recent comic series Legacy of Vader, where she encounters Anakin's grandson — a fuming Kylo Ren.

If there are credits to be made, you can be sure that the Hutts will always have a place in this galaxy far, far away. They're some of the most mysterious, conniving and impossible-to-overlook creatures in the entire galaxy. So, keep your eyes peeled and, whatever you do, never step on one of their tails.