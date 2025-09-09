STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset

From ILM, Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset introduces players to an original story that blends the thrilling world of podracing, a stellar cast, powerful narrative and mixed-reality play.

Release date: October 7th

Rating: Teen

Available on: Meta Quest 3 and 3S

LEARN MORE

Key Features

Adventure Mode

In a galaxy built on speed, hope rides on an unlikely pair. Step inside the boots of Volo Bolus, an ambitious pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba, and experience an original Star Wars story from a bold new perspective.

Arcade Mode

Classic podracing, reimagined. Transform your space into a holotable arena and master fast, top-down podracing with multiple paths and nonstop action.

Playset Mode

From your room to the edge of the galaxy. Unleash your creativity in a dynamic sandbox using unlockable digital figures, vehicles and tools to create, pose and play your own Star Wars stories.

News + Features + Video

Screenshots

Screenshots | Star Wars: Beyond Victory

  • Images

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved