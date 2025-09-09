From ILM, Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset introduces players to an original story that blends the thrilling world of podracing, a stellar cast, powerful narrative and mixed-reality play.
Release date: October 7th
Rating: Teen
Available on: Meta Quest 3 and 3S
Key Features
Adventure Mode
In a galaxy built on speed, hope rides on an unlikely pair. Step inside the boots of Volo Bolus, an ambitious pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba, and experience an original Star Wars story from a bold new perspective.
Arcade Mode
Classic podracing, reimagined. Transform your space into a holotable arena and master fast, top-down podracing with multiple paths and nonstop action.
Playset Mode
From your room to the edge of the galaxy. Unleash your creativity in a dynamic sandbox using unlockable digital figures, vehicles and tools to create, pose and play your own Star Wars stories.
