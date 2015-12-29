-
Gardulla the Hutt
A wily crime lord and member of the shadowy Hutt Council, Gardulla was the original owner of Shmi and Anakin Skywalker, but lost them betting with the junk dealer Watto. She watched her former slave’s victory in the Boonta Eve Classic alongside Jabba. Years later, Gardulla and the Council hired Cad Bane to free Ziro the Hutt from a Republic prison, fearing the traitorous Hutt would spill their secrets. When Ziro escaped from Gardulla’s palace on Nal Hutta, she hired Bane to track him down.
Gender
Female
species