"Into the Breach" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Batch prep for a gambit in enemy territory.
"Juggernaut" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
While seeking an unexpected source, the Batch must make a daring escape.
"Identity Crisis" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Emerie confronts the dark secrets behind hemlock's scientific research.
"The Harbinger" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
As the Batch plans their next move, a mysterious stranger arrives.
"Bad Territory" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Desperate for intel, Hunter and Wrecker track down a dangerous bounty hunter.
"Extraction" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
As enemies close in, the Batch must evacuate a stronghold.
"The Return" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Tensions rise as our heroes navigate new dynamics on a dangerous mission.
"A Different Approach" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Stranded in dangerous territory, Omega and Crosshair must work together.
"Shadows of Tantiss" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Omega and Crosshair hatch a daring plan.
"Paths Unknown" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Following a lead, Hunter and Wrecker make a startling discovery.
"Confined" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Imprisoned on Tantiss, Omega adjusts to a new life.
