ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Supplemental Privacy Policy for Singapore

Supplemental Privacy Policy for Malaysia

Supplemental Privacy Policy for Philippines

The Bad Batch: Now Streaming
Fortnite | Star Wars
Star Wars Outlaws
Tales of the Empire | Official Trailer
The Phantom Menace Returns to Theaters
Star Wars Celebration Japan
    of

    Latest News + Features

    View All
    See All
    Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Tickets on Sale in
    Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Tickets on Sale in

    Latest Video

    View All
    See All

    Explore More


    TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved