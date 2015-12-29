-
Saleucami
A world of mixed terrain, from dank, swampy environments marked with strange bulbous plant-life, to arid deserts, Saleucami is an Outer Rim planet that remained untouched by the Clone Wars through most of the fighting. The settlers on Saleucami wished to avoid the destruction of warfare, and live out a simple existence at peace, only doing battle with the elements. Unfortunately, combat did come to Saleucami -- it was a major battle site during the Outer Rim Sieges of the Clone Wars -- and even after the end of the Clone Wars, the long arm of Imperial law sought to bring a new order to the once peaceful planet.
Climate
Temperate
Terrain
Deserts
Swamps
