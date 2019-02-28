The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Grievous Intrigue" High Above Saleucami

A Jedi and a general clash sabers and exchange words.

36: “Grievous Intrigue” (Season Two, Episode 9)

"For everything you gain, you lose something else."

Synopsis:

Jedi Master Eeth Koth is taken hostage and tortured by General Grievous. Although Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Adi Gallia devise a daring rescue plan, they soon realize the General has a plan of his own. Soon, the Jedi Knights and the Separatist general must try to outmaneuver each other in a ship-to-ship and hand-to-hand battle high over the planet Saleucami.

Analysis:

Amid the epic lightsaber duels and harrowing rescues, there's a moment where everything slows down and it's just two foes talking things through.

There's no love lost between Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous, and this is far from their last tangle. But Kenobi's assessment that Grievous is little more than Count Dooku's "errand boy" seems to wound what's left of the cyborg's ego.

More machine now than, well, whatever he was to begin with, Grievous often seems devoid of emotion. He's cold and calculating, as comfortable clawing his way across a command deck on two mechanical legs as he is scurrying like a spider through the hallways. The last remaining vestiges of his organic form seem to be capable of exhibiting only the most primal survival instincts -- fight and flight.

He commands a massive droid army, but as Kenobi points out, is that much of an accomplishment? "An army with no loyalty, no spirit, just programming. What have you to show for all your power? What have you to gain?"

It's almost enough to make you feel sorry for the monster Grievous has become. Almost.

Intel:



Commander Wolffe looks a bit different than the last time we saw him. At some point, he suffered an eye injury and was given a cybernetic replacement.

