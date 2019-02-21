The Clone Wars Rewatch: Beware the "Brain Invaders"

Analysis:

Clones betraying and trying to murder the Jedi. A Jedi turning against one of their own. These are the shadows of things to come, in the future of the galaxy and when parasitic brain worms invade a supply ship.

With her master far away and Barriss as well as many of the clones plagued by the infection, Ahsoka is largely left to her own devices. In a battle with her beleaguered friend, she must make the most difficult decision of all: fulfill Barriss's plea to put her out of her misery by ending her life, or trust that the actions she's taken to contain and kill the brain worms will be successful.

If Ahsoka is wrong, it means endangering the galaxy, unleashing the deadly plague currently contained aboard the small ship. But Ahsoka, plainly, couldn't bring herself to kill her friend.

In the medical bay, recovering from the traumatic ordeal, Ahsoka is plagued by doubt over her choices. But in a touching moment of compassion and kindness, Anakin allays those fears, consoling his Padawan by assuring her that she trusted her instincts and did what she thought was best.

When any big decision presents itself in life, it's tempting to think there's only one right choice. We can be paralyzed by fear and doubt about making the wrong decision. But as Anakin demonstrates, and as Star Wars teaches us again and again, trusting in your instincts will lead you to a solid course of action.

And most of the time, there's no real wrong choice. Right and wrong, after all, are subject to your point of view.

Look closely at the Padawans' pillows. The pillow cases are printed with the Republic cog logo, which is also emblazoned on the clones' undersuits.

