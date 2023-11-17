Behind the Scenes of Ahsoka: Images from the Cast

The stars of the Disney+ series share personal photos and video clips celebrating their time on the set of the latest Star Wars live-action story.

The infectious joy on the set of Ahsoka is palpable in the behind-the-scenes photos and video captured during production — including one impromptu dance party between takes.

Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson, beams in a selfie with Ashley Eckstein, who first voiced the character in Star Wars animation. Ariana Greenblatt, who portrays the younger version of Ahsoka in flashbacks to the Clone Wars, poses for a group photo with series creator Dave Filoni, executive producer Jon Favreau, and co-stars Dawson and Hayden Christensen, once again returning to Anakin Skywalker. And Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno, who plays her foe Shin Hati, take an adorable selfie that shows the on-screen rivals are real-life friends.

With all eight episodes from the series now streaming on Disney+, the Ahsoka cast has taken to Instagram and Twitter recently to share their love of the series, moments of bonding through off-camera antics, and their pure gratitude for getting to make the journey to a galaxy far, far away.

Rosario Dawson

Series star Rosario Dawson exudes heart and humor in an Instagram gallery celebrating Ashley Eckstein’s set visit, young Ahsoka actor Ariana Greenblatt transformation into character, and the trio’s shared history telling Ahsoka’s story.

Ariana Greenblatt

< From my family to yours, Thank U, Thank U, Thank U for all the love & support, comment's, reactions & just over whelming love you all have shown me, the cast & 600+ crew members/artisans who worked on Ahsoka "Shadow Warrior"

Im deeply grateful to the Star Wars family🧡⚔️~snips pic.twitter.com/EFqGJOnhV1 — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) November 9, 2023

Greenblatt, who helps bring Star Wars: The Clone Wars to live-action in the episode “Shadow Warrior” as young Ahsoka, took to Twitter to share her appreciation of the more than 600 cast and crew members it took to bring the episode to fruition, including co-star Rosario Dawson and series creator Dave Filoni.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Series breakout Natasha Liu Bordizzo gave us a 360-degree view on what it takes to inhabit the fierce Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, with a peek at her fight choreography training, a snapshot of Bordizzo and Dawson with their stunt doubles, and selfies with Shin Hati actor Ivanna Sakhno and the late Ray Stevenson in costume as Baylan Skoll. Bordizzo was one of several cast members to pay homage to the contributions of Stevenson and the late costume designer Shawna Trpcic with her posts.

Eman Esfandi

Where’s Ezra? In addition to a playful blue-tinged photo shared by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi finally confirmed the rumors: Yes, he has been cast as Ezra Bridger. Esfandi’s clips of serious lightsaber training are interspersed with hilarious antics. Most notably, in one clip Esfandi captures Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno having an impromptu dance party between takes, while Ray Stevenson DJs nearby. As Esfandi elegantly put it: “To the fans… I’M HOME!!”

Ivanna Sakhno

While Eman Esfandi posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring Ivanna Sakhno flying around set at the controls of a child’s landspeeder, Sakhno herself shared a deeply reflective post. In the image, Sakhno sits on the Stagecraft set, looking out over majestic mountains.

Diana Lee Inosanto

Martial artist Diana Lee Inosanto is still in awe at the chance to play Morgan Elsbeth, first in The Mandalorian and now in Ahsoka. “Professionally, I am a late bloomer in my career as an actress, who for years was a struggling mother of a son with Autism, who was finally given the role of a lifetime,” she wrote to accompany an image in full costume. “A miracle.”