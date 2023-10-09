Ahsoka Extras: “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

See stills from the season finale!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.”

The season finale of Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” takes us on a heart-stopping race against time to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn from escaping a galaxy far, far away. See below for new stills from the latest installment, now streaming on Disney+.

Stills



