Ahsoka Extras: “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”

October 9, 2023
StarWars.com Team

See stills from the season finale!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord.”

The season finale of Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” takes us on a heart-stopping race against time to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn from escaping a galaxy far, far away. See below for new stills from the latest installment, now streaming on Disney+.

Stills

Ahsoka holding her lightsabers

Anakin looking out at Ahsoka

Sabine Wren in Ahsoka's shuttle

Ezra with his new lightsaber.

Ahsoka and Ezra

Ezra looking at Hera

Grand Admiral Thrawn

Baylan Skoll

Shin Hati

Morgan Elsbeth

Ahsoka Tano

Grand Admiral Thrawn

Morgan looks to the Great Mothers


