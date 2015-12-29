ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Blurrgs are two-legged beasts of burden found on a number of worlds in the galaxy. Stoic and strong, they are used for everything from agricultural labor to war, foraging lazily in paddocks or carrying Twi'lek guerrillas and clone troopers into battle. Although they appear harmless and docile, their toothy mouths can betray a fierce demeanor; females are known to devour the males of the species during mating season.

Speedy runners, the freedom fighters of Ryloth used blurrgs as a means of transportation during missions. In one instance, they proved to be a match for Imperial speeder bikes, both in velocity and power. 

