The Clone Wars Rewatch: Watch Out for the "Gungan Attack"

The war rages on but the battle for Mon Cala is just beginning.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we're undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release.

68: “Gungan Attack” (Season Four, Episode 2)

"Only through fire is a strong sword forged."

Synopsis:

Anakin Skywalker and the rest of his Jedi team have been overrun by the Separatist surprise attacks led by Riff Tamson while Prince Lee-Char and Ahsoka must evade capture on their own. Unable to summon more Republic aid, Yoda calls upon the help of the powerful and amphibious Gungan Grand Army, but whether they will be enough to stop the Separatist siege is uncertain as Tamson doubles his efforts and unleashes reinforcements in an assault that churns the oceans.

Analysis:

Heavy is the head that wears the Mon Cala crown.

The climactic battle is surely as dizzying as the thoughts running through poor Prince Lee-Char's mind right now. He's understandably terrified, watching his people hauled away as slaves.

He feels helpless when all he can do, at least until the Gungans arrive to offer reinforcements, is sit and wait and hide. But as the wise Captain Ackbar intones, the prince is the only hope for his people. Ackbar has faith in the young leader even when he is lacking in his own self-confidence. And his loyalty does not waiver even if he has more life experience to back up his strategic maneuvers.

If he could get out in the open and fight, at least he would feel useful. But as Ahsoka reminds Prince Lee-Char, "Some leaders' strength is inspiring greatness in others."

Outnumbered and outmatched for the moment, the only thing Lee-Char can offer his people is the promise of hope. For a moment, he leaves the relative safety of his hiding spot and brings an ancient shell horn to his lips, a reverberating sound that summons the attention of the people he so desperately wants to protect.

More than just a simple and elegant instrument, the shell horn is a symbol of the longstanding history of the people of Mon Cala, two species united in their underwater world. The Mon Calamari are technologically savvy galactic travelers, but here on their homeworld, threatened by beastly machines and Separatist thugs, it's the simplest gesture and the most basic message that serves as a reminder that they will survive this.

Intel:



Igniting a lightsaber would theoretically boil the surrounding water, but here we only see a brief turbulence effect caused by the blade.

Next up: Come back next Thursday when it all comes down to Ahsoka and Prince Lee-Char in "Prisoners."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver

