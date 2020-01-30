The Clone Wars Rewatch: Ahsoka Helps "A Friend in Need"

But is Lux a friend indeed?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

80: “A Friend in Need” (Season Four, Episode 14)

"Friendship shows us who we really are."

Synopsis:

On Mandalore, a peace conference between Separatists and Republic delegates is interrupted by Lux Bonteri, the son of the late Separatist Senator Mina Bonteri, who involves Ahsoka in his search to find justice for his mother's death.

Analysis:

Never underestimate a droid. Ahsoka may have misplaced trust in her friend Lux, but R2-D2's loyalty is without question.

Lux has endangered the young Jedi by continuing on his mission to destroy Dooku despite her well-meaning intervention to save his life. On the frigid world of Carlac, the reformed Separatist will find he's also misplaced his trust in Death Watch, believing them to be better than the reputation that precedes the Mandalorian terrorist cell, led by the smarmy Pre Vizsla voiced by Jon Favreau.

But while Lux and Ahsoka tangle with the Nite Owls, R2-D2 toils away quietly to repair a legion of forgotten droids who have been used and abused as target practice.

The act of compassion breeds loyalty among the loose collective of robotic friends, who form a small army of droids to help when the fight inevitably breaks out between Jedi and Mandalorian warrior. And it's only because of these new friends that Ahsoka, Lux, and Artoo can even make their escape.

Lux's path, however, lies elsewhere. And despite the lengths to which his friend Ahsoka has gone to help him, Lux is once again on his own, her efforts seemingly for naught. But true friends have a way of coming back around.

Intel:



Bo-Katan and the Nite Owls have helmets inspired by barn owls. The first concept for this design was sketched on an airline napkin by Dave Filoni when he was on a flight back from a recording session.

