-
Mina Bonteri
A Senator of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, Mina Bonteri had been a friend to Padmé Amidala, serving as her mentor on Naboo. Padmé missed her friend dearly, but contact between the Separatist and Republic governments was illegal during the Clone Wars. Nonetheless, Padmé secretly voyaged to Raxus, where she developed a peace accord with Mina. Bonteri proposed the peace overture to the Separatist government, finding support. The corporate barons secretly profiting the war did not agree, however. Mina died under mysterious circumstances, and her peace effort died as well.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.78m