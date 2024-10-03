Star Wars Rebels Remembered

On October 3, 2014, the animated series debuted. A decade later, we’re still thinking about the Ghost and her crew.
It’s been 10 years since Ezra Bridger, a young orphan on Lothal, first joined up with the Ghost crew and changed not only his life but also the future of the galaxy.
Following in the footsteps of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels debuted with a two-episode premiere stitched together into a one-hour movie event on the Disney Channel and Disney XD. Created by Clone Wars veteran Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck, “Spark of Rebellion” ignited a new era for a generation of fans who would soon discover the sequel trilogy on the big screen with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.