Star Wars Rebels Season Two Set to Premiere June 20

The Ghost crew -- along with new friends and enemies -- will return this summer!

It’s finally here! The highly anticipated second season of Star Wars Rebels is set to premiere on Saturday, June 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.

The new season will kick off with a special one-hour movie event, Star Wars Rebels: The Siege of Lothal, and continue rolling out new episodes in the fall. Recently revealed at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the exciting new season will see our rebel heroes encountering fan-favorite characters that include Wolffe and Gregor, Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex, and the iconic Darth Vader. Watch the trailer below!



Star Wars Rebels: The Ultimate Guide, a half-hour special recapping the entire first season of Star Wars Rebels, will debut on Monday, May 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

Marathons of Star Wars Rebels Season One and LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.

A sneak peek of the brand new LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales, an all-new series of event specials that will premiere on Disney XD this summer.

Star Wars-inspired episodes of Phineas and Ferb, Kickin’ It, and Lab Rats.

Additionally, Disney XD will be celebrating the fan-proclaimed Star Wars holiday, May the 4Be With You, beginning Friday, May 1, and continuing through Monday, May 4. The festive, Force-filled programming weekend will include the following:Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Rebels Season Two!