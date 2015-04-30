ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

Star Wars Rebels Season Two Set to Premiere June 20

May 1, 2015
May 1, 2015

The Ghost crew -- along with new friends and enemies -- will return this summer!

It’s finally here! The highly anticipated second season of Star Wars Rebels is set to premiere on Saturday, June 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.

The new season will kick off with a special one-hour movie event, Star Wars Rebels: The Siege of Lothal, and continue rolling out new episodes in the fall. Recently revealed at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the exciting new season will see our rebel heroes encountering fan-favorite characters that include Wolffe and Gregor, Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex, and the iconic Darth Vader. Watch the trailer below!


Additionally, Disney XD will be celebrating the fan-proclaimed Star Wars holiday, May the 4th Be With You, beginning Friday, May 1, and continuing through Monday, May 4.  The festive, Force-filled programming weekend will include the following:
  • Star Wars Rebels: The Ultimate Guide, a half-hour special recapping the entire first season of Star Wars Rebels, will debut on Monday, May 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT
  • Marathons of Star Wars Rebels Season One and LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.
  • A sneak peek of the brand new LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales, an all-new series of event specials that will premiere on Disney XD this summer.
  • Star Wars-inspired episodes of Phineas and Ferb, Kickin’ It, and Lab Rats.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Rebels Season Two!
Star Wars Rebels the siege of lothal

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Inside Ahsoka: 12 Easter Eggs from Sabine Wren’s Lothal Lookout

    September 29, 2023

    September 29, 2023

    Sep 29

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: What Percent Sabine Wren Are You?

    September 6, 2023

    September 6, 2023

    Sep 6

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    10 of Sabine Wren’s Greatest Moments

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved