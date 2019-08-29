ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Now Open at Walt Disney World Resort!

August 29, 2019
August 29, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Journey to Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning today.

Welcome to the frontier of Wild Space.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land inside Disney Parks, is now officially open at Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Beginning today you can be transported to the planet of Batuu and the gritty world of Black Spire Outpost, the storied stop for traders, adventurers, smugglers, and scoundrels in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Live your own Star Wars adventure as you explore this remote planet full of unique sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and other immersive experiences, the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion ever in Disney Parks history. Take the controls of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, stop for a beverage at Oga’s Cantina, or haggle for some rare relics at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

Before you go, learn all about how the land came to life and check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including:


The galaxy far, far away just got a whole lot closer.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens December 5, 2019, at Walt Disney World® Resort and January 17, 2020, at Disneyland® Resort.

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and More Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved