Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Now Open at Walt Disney World Resort!

Journey to Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning today.

Welcome to the frontier of Wild Space.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land inside Disney Parks, is now officially open at Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Beginning today you can be transported to the planet of Batuu and the gritty world of Black Spire Outpost, the storied stop for traders, adventurers, smugglers, and scoundrels in a galaxy far, far away.

Live your own Star Wars adventure as you explore this remote planet full of unique sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and other immersive experiences, the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion ever in Disney Parks history. Take the controls of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, stop for a beverage at Oga’s Cantina, or haggle for some rare relics at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

Before you go, learn all about how the land came to life and check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including:



The galaxy far, far away just got a whole lot closer.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens December 5, 2019, at Walt Disney World® Resort and January 17, 2020, at Disneyland® Resort.

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog