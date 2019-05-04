ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Hear the New John Williams Suite from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

May 4, 2019
May 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Overture Suite," inspired by the themed land inside Disney Parks, is available now.

Today you can take your first steps into the larger world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new themed land -- available to enter, without reservations, starting June 24 at Disneyland Resort and August 29 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Single cover art for the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge symphonic suite, composed by John Williams.

The "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Overture Suite," a track written by John Williams and inspired by the themed land inside the parks, is available now.

Since Williams first ushered us into the world of Star Wars with his powerful original score more than 40 years ago, the legendary composer has been crafting the emotional musical beats that complete the storytelling magic from a galaxy far, far away.

Be among the first to hear his latest musical piece that will complement the immersive world of Batuu.

