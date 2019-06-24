ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Is Now Open at Disneyland Resort! - UPDATED

June 24, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Here’s everything you need to know for your journey to Batuu.

Galactic travelers, your day has arrived!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks, is officially open at Disneyland Resort in California. You can now visit the world of Batuu and Black Spire Outpost, an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, will be able to wander the lively marketplace of Black Spire Outpost and encounter a robust collection of merchant shops and stalls filled with authentic Star Wars creations. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)
Visitors enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)

If you’re curious about what you’ll find at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or want to learn how the land came to life, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:


Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is now open. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

And before you set your hyperspace coordinates, however, here’s some intel to help plan your journey:

  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two main anchor attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which puts you and up to five friends in the cockpit of the iconic hunk of junk, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opening later this year)
  • Prepare for your visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by downloading the Play Disney Parks mobile app in advance of your arrival. The Play Disney Parks app allows guests to deepen their engagement with the land and interact with the world around them on the planet Batuu
  • Check out the Disney Parks Blog for information on opening day merchandise, virtual queue details, and more

UPDATE: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland Resort, and will open at Walt Disney World Resort on August 29Subject to capacity. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable.


