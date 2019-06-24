Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Is Now Open at Disneyland Resort! - UPDATED

Here’s everything you need to know for your journey to Batuu.

Galactic travelers, your day has arrived!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks, is officially open at Disneyland Resort in California. You can now visit the world of Batuu and Black Spire Outpost, an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

Visitors enter Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disney Parks)

If you’re curious about what you’ll find at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or want to learn how the land came to life, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:



Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is now open. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

And before you set your hyperspace coordinates, however, here’s some intel to help plan your journey:



Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge features two main anchor attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which puts you and up to five friends in the cockpit of the iconic hunk of junk, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (opening later this year)

Prepare for your visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by downloading the Play Disney Parks mobile app in advance of your arrival. The Play Disney Parks app allows guests to deepen their engagement with the land and interact with the world around them on the planet Batuu

Check out the Disney Parks Blog for information on opening day merchandise, virtual queue details, and more

UPDATE: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland Resort, and will open at Walt Disney World Resort on August 29. Subject to capacity. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable.

