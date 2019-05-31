Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Receives Star-Studded, Emotional Opening Ceremony

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, George Lucas, and other Star Wars legends officially unveil the new land at Disneyland Resort.

With a few well-placed strikes of his fist and a sincere dedication to the late Peter Mayhew, Harrison Ford evoked Han Solo himself as he helped get the Millennium Falcon ready to fly Wednesday night.

Actor Billy Dee Williams, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and actors Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pose in front of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park on May 29, 2019. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

In a moment that capped off a reunion of some of the biggest names from the Star Wars saga, including creator George Lucas, Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger officially welcomed the world to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disneyland Resort. The opening ceremony for the new themed land in the Anaheim, California, park, which officially opens to the public today, included humble thanks to the thousands of Walt Disney Imagineers, artists, construction workers, designers, and others who had a hand in bringing the ambitious and sprawling 14-acre immersive experience to reality.

While Lucas shared his gratitude to Imagineers (“This thing is amazing,” he said), Billy Dee Williams took the stage to talk about what the role of Lando means to him, and how excited he is for fans to finally pilot the Millennium Falcon. “This land is for you,” he said. Mark Hamill greeted the crowd with a charming story about the opening of Star Tours, and reflected on how grateful he is to be part of the saga.

You can watch the full livestream of the event and see more photos from the historic gathering below!

As Ford put it: “Peter, this one’s for you.”



Bob Iger, Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO (left), and George Lucas, Star Wars creator, pose inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. (Joshua Sudock/ Disneyland Resort)

Actors Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill pose in front of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park May 29, 2019. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Bob Iger, Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO (right), and George Lucas, Star Wars creator, stand in front of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park on May 29, 2019. (Richard Harbaugh/ Disneyland Resort)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, lights up with galactic fanfare during its pre-opening ceremony, May 29, 2019. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Featured image by Richard Harbaugh for Disneyland Resort.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29.



