Looking for a rancor-head bottle opener? You'll find it -- and much more -- in Anaheim!

Earlier this week, we showed you some of the exclusive merchandise coming to Star Wars Celebration, including classic Kenner action-figure-inspired pins, Rebel Alliance Soccer Club patches, and the amazing Space Slug-in-a-box. That was just the beginning -- check out even more galactic goodies below that you won't find anywhere else!