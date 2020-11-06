ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars Celebration Merch Heading to Our Galaxy

November 6, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Find out when you can get The Child Fanny Pack and much more!

The Star Wars Celebration Store strikes back!

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that fans will soon have the opportunity to shop the entire Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise collection, featuring over 150 items including new exclusive merchandise inspired by The Mandalorian. The range includes pins, T-Shirts, hats, collectibles, and more.

As a special thank you, all fans who purchased a ticket for the original 2020 event dates will receive one week of early access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store; even fans who requested ticket refunds can enjoy this exclusive benefit. The early access period will officially begin on Friday, November 13, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com. Original event date ticket holders will receive an email from Star Wars Celebration with details on how to activate their Star Wars Celebration Store account; they must activate this account and be logged in to the store to make any purchases during the early access period. Fans who requested a merchandise credit refund will receive a separate email from Star Wars Celebration containing a unique gift card code to be used during checkout from the Star Wars Celebration Store.

For those who did not purchase a ticket to Star Wars Celebration, there’s good news: Once again, Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise will be available to the public worldwide! Full, open access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store will start on November 20 at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com.

There will be more exciting Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise throughout the year. Sign up for the Star Wars Celebration Newsletter and follow Star Wars Celebration on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter to be the first to know more.

Check out some of the exclusives below!

Armorers Forge Shirt front Armorers Forge Shirt back

Armorers Forge Shirt

R2-D2, Chewbacca, Yoda, C-3PO plush

R2-D2, Chewbacca, Yoda, C-3PO Plush

The Empire Strikes Back jacket The Empire Strikes Back jacket inside

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Jacket

The Empire Strikes Back VHS Notebook

Star Wars VHS Notebooks

The Star Wars Show T-Shirts

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge T-Shirt

The Star Wars Show T-Shirts

StarWars.com "Star Wars is for Everyone" T-Shirt

Babu Frik Droid Repair Shirt frontBabu Frik Droid Repair Shirt back

Babu Frik Droid Repair T-Shirt

Hoth Aloha Shirt

Hoth Aloha Shirt

Inferno Squadron Jersey front Inferno Squadron Jersey back

Inferno Squadron Jersey

Mudhorn Egg Plush

Mudhorn Egg Plush

Po-zu Resistance Shoes

Po-Zu Resistance Shoes

Shag ABC Throw Blanket

Shag ABC Throw Blanket

TaunTaun Slippers

Tauntaun Slippers

The Child backpack

The Child Backpack

The Child Fanny Pack The Child Fanny Pack

The Child Fanny Pack

TIE Fighter Duffle Bag

TIE Fighter Duffle Bag

ESB 40th Hoth Snowglobe

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Hoth Snowglobe

Bespin Mining Cloud City LampBespin Mining Cloud City Lamp

Bespin Mining Cloud City Lamp

Star Wars Celebration returns to Anaheim August 18-21, 2022.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

