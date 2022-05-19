Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 Exclusives Revealed

There's a galaxy of exclusives and first-to-market reveals from Star Wars licensees.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be strong with the Force...and exclusive merchandise! With the highly-anticipated fan event just days away, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at some of the galactic treasures awaiting you. From Celebration exclusive collections to collectibles available first-to-market on the show floor, these are the exclusives you're look for...

American Tourister

First-to-market 20" Spinner featuring Darth Vader, $199.99

Bandai Co., Ltd.

R2-D2 Tamagotchi Platinum Celebration Exclusive, $35.00

Citizen

Star Wars x Citizen Star Wars Celebration Watch Collection featuring styles inspired by the X-wing, Darth Vader, and Yoda, $275 each

Del Rey

Limited-edition Star Wars: The High Republic Signed Boxed Set, $250, available only at the official Celebration store

Disney Lucasfilm Press

First-to-market Stories of Jedi and Sith with a convention-exclusive cover, 17.99, available only at the official Celebration store

DC Shoes

Daily exclusive Star Wars graphics drops for custom tees or totes screen printed on-site, $25-30

Erin Condren

Grogu Exclusive Note Pad, $8

EFX Inc.

Replica Grand Inquisitor Rank Pin from Obi-Wan Kenobi, $59

Funko

First-to-market selection including Star Wars POP! Vinyl Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, and Chewbacca, $15 each or available in a 5 pack

Retro Comic Soda Vinyl of Luke Skywalker or Boba Fett, $15

POP! Rides Super Deluxe Millennium Falcon, $35

Concept Series Darth Vader and R2-D2 & C-3PO 2-pack, $15 and up

POP! Vinyl Grogu Diamond Glitter edition, $15, available only at the official Celebration store

Gentle Giant Ltd./Diamond Select Toys

Remnant Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $120

Imperial Commander 12" Jumbo Figure, $120

Insight Editions

First-to-market Star Wars Legion, $75, available only at the official Celebration store

Kotobukiya Co., Ltd.

First-to-market ARTFX+ Boba Fett White Armor Version, $99.99

LLADRO

First-to-market Darth Vader porcelain figure, $2,500

Loungefly

First-to-market designs including Loungefly POP! Star Wars Celebration exclusive pins, $10 and up

Funko POP! R2-D2 & Loungefly X-wing Bag, $105

Star Wars Celebration C-3PO Mini Backpack and Zip Around Wallet, $40 and up

Star Wars Celebration R2-D2 Cross Body Bag, $75

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter and Wrecker Cosplay Mini Backpack & Zip Around Wallets, $40 and up

Mattel

Hologram Darth Vader plush, $100

MobyFox

First-to-market watch covers featuring designs inspired by Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, $39.95 each

Monogram

Creatures Bag Clip Set, $50

Rock Em Socks

First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Sock Collection, $19.99 each

RockLove

First-to-market Star Wars Celebration Collection including Kyber Crystal necklaces inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Yoda, $150 each

Salesone

Star Wars Celebration Pin Collection, $10 each

Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Exclusive Grogu and Boba Fett pendants, $175 and up

First-to-market Ahsoka Tano pendant, $300

Thomas Kinkade Studios

Limited Edition Canvas Art Collection, $830 and up

Regal Robot

Decor items including Wise Monkey-Lizards Desk Accessory, Ponda Baba Arms Magnet Set, and Blue Harvest Wood Art Plaque, $24.99 and up

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Anaheim updates!

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.