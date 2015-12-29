-
Pablo
On a lawless world like Nal Hutta, every corner store might be the source of lethal munitions and untraceable weaponry. Pablo's pawnshop proudly boasted all sorts of deadly gear. Based out of the Bilbousa Bazaar, Pablo kept a well-stocked shop reputed to have everything a bounty hunter might need. The shifty Rodian spoke in a sycophantic whisper, always careful not to upset his potentially murderous clientele. His connection to the Hutts and his ability to keep his store well-stocked is what kept the slimy trader alive and intact. If threatened, the spineless Rodian always backed down, much to the consternation of his Twi'lek partner, who worried for his safety.
Male
