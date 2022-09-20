James Floyd is a writer, photographer, and puzzle race designer. A lifelong fan of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, James has been active in the fan community as jawajames since the mid-1990s. He has produced the Bounty Hunt series of clue-solving adventures at Star Wars Celebrations. James writes reviews and conducts interviews for ClubJade.net, a site that focuses on Star Wars books and news, as well as covers Star Wars, comics, and occasionally table-top games for BigShinyRobot.com, a general geek news site. His project for 2016 is Wear Star Wars Every Day, a charity fundraiser wearathon. He lives in San Diego, California with Mrs. Jawa and Baby Jawa.