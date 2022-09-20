ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

James Floyd

James Floyd is a writer, photographer, and puzzle race designer. A lifelong fan of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, James has been active in the fan community as jawajames since the mid-1990s. He has produced the Bounty Hunt series of clue-solving adventures at Star Wars Celebrations. James writes reviews and conducts interviews for ClubJade.net, a site that focuses on Star Wars books and news, as well as covers Star Wars, comics, and occasionally table-top games for BigShinyRobot.com, a general geek news site. His project for 2016 is Wear Star Wars Every Day, a charity fundraiser wearathon. He lives in San Diego, California with Mrs. Jawa and Baby Jawa.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Playing with my Greedo and power droid action figures
FAVORITE FILM
Return of the Jedi
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Chewbacca is the ultimate good guy
FAVORITE SCENE
Any scene with droid humor: pit droids, Artoo & Threepio, battle droids, BB-8.
