A Guide to Every Star Wars: The Last Jedi-Related Book Coming December 15

Go deep inside the upcoming film with a wide array of titles.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming out on December 15, there’s a lot of buzz for Star Wars fans of all sorts, and this is especially true for fans of Star Wars books. Whether it's stories that explore the adventures of the movie’s characters or books that take you behind the scenes or even ones that get you building droids or having porgs for brunch, there’s something for every Star Wars fan. Here’s a breakdown of books that connect into The Last Jedi. All books will be out on December 15, unless noted otherwise in their description. Grab these for your own Jedi bookshelf or share these with the Force-users among your family and friends!

Read for the Resistance

Canto Bight

Soon to be seen in The Last Jedi, welcome to the casino city of Canto Bight. A place where exotic aliens, captivating creatures, and other would-be high rollers are willing to risk everything to make their fortunes. Set across one fateful evening, these four interconnected stories explore the deception and danger of the lavish casino city.



An honest salesman meets a career criminal as a dream vacation turns into the worst nightmare imaginable, in a story by Saladin Ahmed.

Dreams and schemes collide when a deal over a priceless bottle of wine becomes a struggle for survival, as told by Mira Grant.

Old habits die hard when a servant is forced into a mad struggle for power among Canto Bight’s elite, in a tale by Rae Carson

A deadbeat gambler has one last chance to turn his luck around; all he has to do is survive one wild night, as told by John Jackson Miller.

In Canto Bight, one is free to revel in excess, untouched from the problems of a galaxy once again descending into chaos and war. Dreams can become reality, but the stakes have never been higher -- for there is a darkness obscured by all the glamour and luxury. (Released 12/5, hardcover and ebook from Del Rey, audiobook from Random House Audio)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron

From New York Times best-selling author Elizabeth Wein (Code Name Verity, Rose Under Fire), this middle-grade novel journeys to a galaxy far, far away to bring readers the harrowing story of the courageous bomber pilots and technicians of Cobalt Squadron! New characters from The Last Jedi, including mechanic Rose Tico and her gunner sister Paige, get the chance to shine in this adventure, featuring illustrations by Phil Noto. (Hardcover in US from Disney Lucasfilm Press, paperback in UK from Egmont)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Bomber Command

This replica journal by Jason Fry recounts the adventures of Paige Tico. Fry says of the book, “It’s written [in-universe] by Paige Tico, and details her training as a tail gunner aboard a Resistance bomber, the missions she’s flown for the Resistance, worlds she’s visited, and other good stuff drawn from her experiences. But it’s also the story of her and [her sister] Rose, from the strong bond they share as sisters to where they grew up, how they came to join the Resistance, and what they’re fighting for. (Hardcover with foldouts from Studio Fun International)

Guides to the Galaxy

The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, like every chapter before it, owes its visual language and fully imagined cinematic landscape to an incomparable art department: the Lucasfilm “visualists.” Written by Phil Szostak, The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi explores their vision and illuminates their creative process in stunning detail. Featuring concept art, costume sketches, and storyboards, this book takes fans on a deep dive into the development of the fantastic worlds, characters, and creatures -- both old and new -- of The Last Jedi. Exclusive interviews with the filmmakers and with the Lucasfilm visualists provide a running commentary on this unforgettable art, and reveal the inspirations behind moviemaking magic at its finest. (Hardcover from Abrams)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary

The definitive guide to all the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with 100+ images and information as penned by Star Wars scribe Pablo Hidalgo, who helps ensure consistency across a wide array of Star Wars projects, it’s a must-have for all fans who want to go beyond the movie experience. (Hardcover from DK)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Incredible Cross-Sections

Explore the inner workings of 13 vehicles from the upcoming movie. Each vehicle is illustrated in full-color by famed artist Kemp Remillard, complete with callouts by author Jason Fry to all the pertinent features of each ship. Accompanying comprehensive text make this one of the best reference guides for the new crafts in the Star Wars galaxy. (Hardcover from DK)

Fun for the Younglings

Star Wars: Chewie and the Porgs

From Emmy award-winning writer Kevin Shinick comes a lovable tale of Chewbacca the Wookiee and the pesky porgs of Ahch-To Island. Featuring adorable illustrations by artist Fiona Hsieh. (Hardcover from Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Ultimate Sticker Collection

This 72-page sticker book includes more than 1,000 stickers of main characters, locations, vehicles and props. Featuring all-new content from the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi! (Paperback from DK)

DK Reader L2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of the Galaxy

Follow the exciting adventures of Rey, Finn, and Rose in the highly anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi! This 48-page book is aimed at helping young readers develop their reading skills, and will introduce them to brand new heroes, villains, vehicles, and locations, as well as featuring children’s much-loved favorite characters. (Paperback from DK)

5-Minute Star Wars Stories Strike Back

A brand new collection of twelve action-packed retellings that span the entire Star Wars saga-including two tales from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. These exciting stories can each be read in just five minutes-perfect for galactic adventures at lightspeed! (Hardcover from Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose and Finn’s Mission

Finn and Rose rally for the Resistance in this film tie-in storybook with foil stickers. Written by Ella Patrick, illustrated by Brian Rood. (Paperback from Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Book

Hit the hyperdrive and adventure with heroes new, old, and legendary. Hear 41 exciting sounds as you explore the next episode in the Star Wars saga and don’t forget the droids! Press each button once for character voice. Then press 3 button codes to unlock bonus voices, creatures, and other sounds from a galaxy far, far away! (Board book from Phoenix International Publications)

World of Reading Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rey’s Journey (Level 2 Reader)

Rey travels to the distant planet of Ahch-To in search of the long lost Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker, in this reader with stickers. Written by Ella Patrick, illustrated by Brian Rood. (Paperback from Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Look and Find Book

Journey to the next episode in the Star Wars saga and don’t forget the droids! Search eight action-packed, illustrated scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for more than 130 hidden objects and characters. Look and Find helps children develop searching and matching skills, and provides hours of focused exploration and fun. (Hardcover from Phoenix International Publications)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Activity Book with Stickers

Explore the world of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this exciting activity book, packed with mazes, code words, puzzles and many more activities, plus three sticker scenes to complete and over 50 stickers! (Paperback in UK from Egmont)

Hands-on Fun

Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: A-wing Deluxe Book and Model Set: Inside the Resistance’s High-Speed Interceptor

Build your own A-wing with this IncrediBuilds: Star Wars model kit, featuring a full-color book with facts and trivia on this incredible spacecraft. The iconic A-wing Interceptor is yours to build and personalize with this exciting wood model set. The deluxe 32-page hardcover book by Michael Kogge is packed with information on A-wing -- from basic capabilities to its pivotal role in both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance -- and is filled with stunning imagery and behind-the-scenes content from the Star Wars universe. The wood model is easy to assemble and snaps together to form a dynamic, displayable 3D version of the A-wing that fans will love. (Released 11/28, hardcover from Insight Editions)

Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: BB-8 Deluxe Book and Model Set: An Inside Look at the Intrepid Little Astromech Droid

Build your own BB-8 with this IncrediBuilds: Star Wars model kit, featuring a full-color book with facts and trivia on everyone’s favorite new droid! Lovable astromech droid BB-8 takes center stage in this exciting wood model set. The deluxe 32-page hardcover book by Daniel Wallace is packed with information on BB-8 -- from his basic capabilities to his pivotal role in the Resistance -- and is filled with stunning imagery and behind-the-scenes content from the Star Wars universe. The wood model is easy to assemble and snaps together to form a dynamic, displayable 3D version of BB-8 that fans will love. (Released 11/28, hardcover from Insight Editions)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Book and Model: Make Your Own TIE Silencer

Learn about Kylo Ren’s starship, the TIE silencer. Press out pieces to build your own model of Kylo Ren’s TIE while reading about some of the new ships and characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. (Available in UK from Egmont)

More to Come in 2018

Stay tuned for more Star Wars: The Last Jedi-related titles in 2018, including The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate: Awaken to the Force of Breakfast and Brunch (January 16, 2018)...

James Floyd is a writer, photographer, and organizer of puzzle adventures. He’s a bit tall for a Jawa. His current project is Wear Star Wars Every Day, a fundraising effort for a refugee aid organization. You can follow him on Twitter at @jamesjawa or check out his articles on Club Jade and Big Shiny Robot.