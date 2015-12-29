-
Ice wyrm
Moving in a corkscrew pattern, the ice wyrms of Barton IV traverse the snowy terrain by tunneling underground and burrowing toward their prey. Hardened shells provide a protective barrier from the elements and would-be predators, while a series of blowholes allow the wyrms to breathe when breaching through the surface, using their snapping jaws to grab at their target. But well-placed sensors emitting a high-pitched frequency have proven successful in keeping the beasts away from the rare depot or encampment.
Appearances
Dimensions
-
Length: 34.8m