"The Cavalry Has Arrived" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Out of time at Mount Tantiss, Omega leads the M-count children in an escape effort. They abscond through a hole Omega had secretly been creating in her cell wall, and eventually reach the pen of the gargantuan zillo beast. Omega frees the creature, causing chaos throughout the facility and creating a much-needed diversion. Elsewhere, Emerie works with Echo to find the kids, while Hunter, Echo, and Wrecker make their way to the base. Anticipating the Bad Batch, Hemlock unleashes the full CX squad — lethal clone operatives reprogrammed to serve the Empire — and will stop at nothing to secure Omega and the Project Necromancer research.