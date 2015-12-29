ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • CX observation lab

    default

    CX observation lab

    Hidden away inside Mount Tantiss, the Empire has been working on a new squad of elite soldiers, codenamed Clone X troopers. In the CX observation lab, unwilling test subjects are conditioned to serve the Empire as assassins.

Show More Loading...
Appearances

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved