The Clone Wars Rewatch: A Hidden Traitor on the "Voyage of Temptation"

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker have more in common than they realized.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

40: “Voyage of Temptation” (Season Two, Episode 13)

"Fear not for the future, weep not for the past."

Synopsis:

Duchess Satine travels from Mandalore to Coruscant on a diplomatic mission, with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and a team of troopers to defend her from several assassination attempts. And aboard the luxury starship, Anakin discovers that Obi-Wan and the Duchess have a history together.

Analysis:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is so poised and reserved most of the time, the even-keeled master to Anakin Skywalker's impatient Padawan, but here we get a glimpse at their similar hearts, and a deeper understanding of Kenobi's struggles during his time learning from Qui-Gon Jinn.

As it turns out, Obi-Wan and Anakin have both grappled with the Jedi's doctrine to avoid attachments. Although it's unclear how much truth is in the confession "Obi" and Satine make to each other just before turning the tables on the traitorous Senator Tal Merrik, there's certainly something in their history that's been left unresolved and seems quite intimate. "Had you said the word, I would have left the Jedi Order," he tells her. All the most believable lies include shades of the truth.

You can see the way it weighs on Obi-Wan, perhaps as dormant feelings bubble back to the surface as he's reunited with Satine. You can see it when the two fight, back to back once more, an unstoppable team united against the impending threat.

And this dichotomy, of master and apprentice as well as surface duties versus hidden emotions, is reflected in the goings on aboard the Coronet.

For even as Satine enjoys some fine dining with her diplomatic cohorts, there is trouble brewing on the levels below.

Intel:



The roles are reversed in the turbolift as Anakin talks to Obi-Wan about his anxiety in seeing Satine. The pair had a similar conversation in Attack of the Clones just before Anakin was reunited with Padmé.

