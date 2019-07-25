The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Truth About the "Senate Murders"

Appearances can be deceiving.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

55: “Senate Murders” (Season Two, Episode 15)

"Searching for the truth is easy. Accepting the truth is hard."

Synopsis:

When Senator Onaconda Farr dies under suspicious circumstances, Padmé sets out to find out who poisoned her mentor.

Analysis:

Don't mess with Padmé Amidala.

Just as Teckla Minnau became the face of the suffering galactic citizens last week, poor "Uncle Ono" becomes a martyr for the cause to end the war and his death the distraction the opposition needs to ensure that the manufacturing of clone troopers continues without obstruction.

Padmé and Bail are formidable partners in solving the crime, although the need to pursue their own investigation only helps to emphasize the ineptitude and trouble brewing at all levels of the Republic. Lt. Divo, and the system he serves, appear to be a bit slow to gather the needed clues.

When Senator Deechi also winds up dead, the evidence Divo has put together leads to the false accusation of Senator Burtoni.

It's only through Padmé's quick thinking and recollection of Uncle Ono's last moments that she realizes the wrong suspect has been put in binders.

Padmé prefers to downplay her strengths to maintain the element of surprise in the political realm, and it turns out the real killer, Lolo, has been hiding in plain sight playing up her apparent timidity until she had no choice but to strike out in her own attempt at escape.