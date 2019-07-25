ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Truth About the "Senate Murders"

July 25, 2019
Kristin Baver

Appearances can be deceiving.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

55: “Senate Murders” (Season Two, Episode 15)

"Searching for the truth is easy. Accepting the truth is hard."

A scene from "Senate Murders."

Synopsis:

When Senator Onaconda Farr dies under suspicious circumstances, Padmé sets out to find out who poisoned her mentor.

A scene from "Senate Murders."

Analysis:

Don't mess with Padmé Amidala.

Just as Teckla Minnau became the face of the suffering galactic citizens last week, poor "Uncle Ono" becomes a martyr for the cause to end the war and his death the distraction the opposition needs to ensure that the manufacturing of clone troopers continues without obstruction.

A scene from "Senate Murders."

Padmé and Bail are formidable partners in solving the crime, although the need to pursue their own investigation only helps to emphasize the ineptitude and trouble brewing at all levels of the Republic. Lt. Divo, and the system he serves, appear to be a bit slow to gather the needed clues.

A scene from "Senate Murders."

When Senator Deechi also winds up dead, the evidence Divo has put together leads to the false accusation of Senator Burtoni.

A scene from "Senate Murders." A scene from "Senate Murders."

It's only through Padmé's quick thinking and recollection of Uncle Ono's last moments that she realizes the wrong suspect has been put in binders.

A scene from "Senate Murders."

Padmé prefers to downplay her strengths to maintain the element of surprise in the political realm, and it turns out the real killer, Lolo, has been hiding in plain sight playing up her apparent timidity until she had no choice but to strike out in her own attempt at escape.

A scene from "Senate Murders."

    • Good thing Padmé can take care of herself, slapping Lolo's weapon out of her hand before punching her in the face!

    Violence doesn't solve everything, as Padmé has been arguing to the rest of the senate. But sometimes even a refined former queen needs to defend herself.

    Intel:

    • Character designers intentionally gave Lt. Divo an asymmetrical face, just one way that this unconventional detective differs from other characters around him.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Asajj Ventress returns home in "Nightsisters."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

