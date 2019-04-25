ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: "R2 Come Home"

April 25, 2019
April 25, 2019
Kristin Baver

A good droid isn't hard to find.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

43: “R2 Come Home” (Season Two, Episode 21)

"Adversity is a friendship's truest test."

A scene from "R2 Come Home."

Synopsis:

Boba Fett and his band of bounty hunters lead Anakin and Mace into a deadly trap on Vanqor. It's up to R2-D2 to journey back to Coruscant and warn Ahsoka and Plo Koon of their peril.

A scene from "R2 Come Home."

Analysis:

It's a trap! (I never get tired of saying that.)

A scene from "R2 Come Home." A scene from "R2 Come Home."

A bomb hidden in Jango Fett's Mandalorian helmet is supposed to finish what Boba Fett started and kill Mace Windu. Instead, it gravely injures both Windu and Anakin Skywalker, leaving them trapped in the debris with the remains of the ship crumbling around them.

    • Their only hope is the brave little astromech R2-D2, a courageous droid who has been by Anakin's side for years. Battling gundarks and dodging the bounty hunters who mistakenly believe his high-flying moves are Windu at the helm, Artoo not only escapes with Anakin's desperate message, he makes it all the way to Coruscant to deliver it to Ahsoka and Jedi Master Plo Koon.

    A scene from "R2 Come Home."

    All the while, Anakin's faith in his friend never waivers despite Mace's doubts. Anakin trusts Artoo quite literally with his life, and why shouldn't he? Artoo has proven before to be so much more than a standard droid co-pilot.

    Faithful and bold, opinionated and fierce, R2-D2 is more than just a droid. He's an essential part of Anakin's family, arguably this particular man's best friend.

    Intel:

    • The Aurebesh seen on the saddle of the bounty hunters' speeder bikes translates to say, "Let's go already."

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Ahsoka and Plo Koon catch up to the bounty hunters in "Lethal Trackdown."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

