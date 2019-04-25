The Clone Wars Rewatch: "R2 Come Home"

Their only hope is the brave little astromech R2-D2, a courageous droid who has been by Anakin's side for years. Battling gundarks and dodging the bounty hunters who mistakenly believe his high-flying moves are Windu at the helm, Artoo not only escapes with Anakin's desperate message, he makes it all the way to Coruscant to deliver it to Ahsoka and Jedi Master Plo Koon.

All the while, Anakin's faith in his friend never waivers despite Mace's doubts. Anakin trusts Artoo quite literally with his life, and why shouldn't he? Artoo has proven before to be so much more than a standard droid co-pilot.

Faithful and bold, opinionated and fierce, R2-D2 is more than just a droid. He's an essential part of Anakin's family, arguably this particular man's best friend.

Intel:



The Aurebesh seen on the saddle of the bounty hunters' speeder bikes translates to say, "Let's go already."

