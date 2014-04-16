The corpulent Orn Free Taa represented Ryloth in the Galactic Senate during the Republic’s final years, and became known as a symbol of the greed and corruption that made the galaxy ungovernable. During the Separatist Crisis, Taa became a prominent Loyalist, pushing for the creation of a clone army.

Ryloth suffered horribly under Separatist occupation, with native Twi’leks such as resistance leader Cham Syndulla resenting that Taa remained comfortably ensconced on Coruscant. As Taa saw it, his presence on Coruscant was more helpful to Ryloth’s cause than being on the war-torn planet.

Taa’s relationship with Supreme Chancellor Palpatine wasn’t without its drawbacks. When the bounty hunter Cad Bane invaded the Senate Building and took hostages, Palpatine dispatched Taa to free Ziro the Hutt from captivity, as Bane had demanded.

Under the Empire, Taa remained Senator of Ryloth, now an Imperial protectorate. The corrupt Senator was charged with keeping up spice production, and had to contend with his old rival Syndulla, now a leader of the Free Ryloth movement.