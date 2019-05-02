The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Path to Forgiveness After a "Lethal Trackdown"

Young Boba Fett learns a hard lesson from an unlikely teacher.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.
44: “Lethal Trackdown” (Season Two, Episode 22)
"Revenge is a confession of pain."
Synopsis:
Jedi Master Plo Koon and Ahsoka Tano set out to capture bounty hunters Boba Fett and Aurra Sing after two attempts to kill Mace Windu. A visit to the Coruscant underworld leads them to Florrum and a dramatic showdown.
Analysis:
What does it mean to have honor among the lawless?
To some, Boba Fett is seeking revenge, but in his mind it's justice. A life for a life to settle the score of an emotionally injured orphan.