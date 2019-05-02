The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Path to Forgiveness After a "Lethal Trackdown"

But he's still just a boy and he's confused. The young vigilante has been struggling to come to terms with this outlaw life, chafing at executing the hostages to force Mace to come to him. He's been manipulated by Aurra Sing, a parental replacement for his fallen father, his guide to the life of bounty hunting, protector, and partner until she's not -- abandoning him to his fate and leaving him bitter.

Aurra, it seems, is in it only for herself.

But Hondo Ohnaka believes in some sort of code, as does Mace Windu, and while they may not agree to the same morality, they both try to teach the young boy what it means to be honorable.

"I see now I've done terrible things," Boba ultimately concedes. "But you started it when you murdered my father. I'll never forgive you."

And Mace, the patient master he is, is there to provide the most important piece of guidance a young boy could need in this situation. He doesn't give in to Boba's hate, and he doesn't try to make the boy see things from his point of view. He sees Boba for what he is -- a child, lost and angry. And like a parent laying down the law, he simply leaves Boba with just one option. "You're going to have to."

No malice. No fear or aggression. A simple truth that in order to move forward after even the most staggering loss, the most grievous injury, the first step must be to forgive.

Look closely and you'll see that Hondo has been stocking his compound with Republic gunship wings and other recognizable military detritus.

