The Clone Wars Rewatch: The Path to Forgiveness After a "Lethal Trackdown"

May 2, 2019
Kristin Baver

Young Boba Fett learns a hard lesson from an unlikely teacher.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

44: “Lethal Trackdown” (Season Two, Episode 22)

"Revenge is a confession of pain."

A scene from "Lethal Trackdown."

Synopsis:

Jedi Master Plo Koon and Ahsoka Tano set out to capture bounty hunters Boba Fett and Aurra Sing after two attempts to kill Mace Windu. A visit to the Coruscant underworld leads them to Florrum and a dramatic showdown.

Analysis:

What does it mean to have honor among the lawless?

To some, Boba Fett is seeking revenge, but in his mind it's justice. A life for a life to settle the score of an emotionally injured orphan.

A scene from "Lethal Trackdown."

    • But he's still just a boy and he's confused. The young vigilante has been struggling to come to terms with this outlaw life, chafing at executing the hostages to force Mace to come to him. He's been manipulated by Aurra Sing, a parental replacement for his fallen father, his guide to the life of bounty hunting, protector, and partner until she's not -- abandoning him to his fate and leaving him bitter.

    A scene from "Lethal Trackdown."

    Aurra, it seems, is in it only for herself.

    A scene from "Lethal Trackdown."

    But Hondo Ohnaka believes in some sort of code, as does Mace Windu, and while they may not agree to the same morality, they both try to teach the young boy what it means to be honorable.

    A scene from "Lethal Trackdown." A scene from "Lethal Trackdown."

    "I see now I've done terrible things," Boba ultimately concedes. "But you started it when you murdered my father. I'll never forgive you."

    Mace Windu plays with a device he is holding in The Clone Wars.

    And Mace, the patient master he is, is there to provide the most important piece of guidance a young boy could need in this situation. He doesn't give in to Boba's hate, and he doesn't try to make the boy see things from his point of view. He sees Boba for what he is -- a child, lost and angry. And like a parent laying down the law, he simply leaves Boba with just one option. "You're going to have to."

    No malice. No fear or aggression. A simple truth that in order to move forward after even the most staggering loss, the most grievous injury, the first step must be to forgive.

    Intel:

    • Look closely and you'll see that Hondo has been stocking his compound with Republic gunship wings and other recognizable military detritus.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Padmé and the Duchess Satine team up in "Corruption."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

