The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Legacy of Terror" in the Tunnels of Geonosis

A secret queen and her undead army await those who dare to enter the catacombs.

34: “Legacy of Terror” (Season Two, Episode 7)

"Sometimes, accepting help is harder than offering it."

Synopsis:

Jedi Master Luminara Unduli disappears while tracking Poggle the Lesser, leading Obi-Wan, Anakin, and a platoon of clone troopers deep into the hive of Karina the Great.

Analysis:

An army of undead warriors is somehow the least creepy thing about this episode, which ventures into the stuff of nightmares quite skillfully.

Between the gray-skinned zombie Geonosians, the reveal of the bloated and egg-birthing queen, and the brain worms, the underground throne room of Queen Karina the Great is a horror show for all who enter.

There's a sense of claustrophobia from the beginning of the story as Luminara enters the blinding sandstorm, which continues on the journey deep into the catacombs.

Few things in the galaxy can best a Jedi's lightsaber, but neither the ancient weapon nor a blaster bolt to the head can kill the lurching, dead-eyed soldiers, mere husks controlled by the secret queen thanks to the brain worms that create a hivemind connectivity.

The Jedi's only hope is distraction and suffocation, taking out supports to collapse the walls and ceiling that create the queen's chamber in an effort to buy them time to escape with their captive, Poggle the Lesser. Ultimately, their only hope isn't to kill the bugs, but rather just to slow them down, and important reminder that even Jedi sometimes come up against a foe they cannot beat.

Intel:



Anakin's reaction to the discovery of the zombies is almost an echo of Luke's response to Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back: "That can't be true. That's impossible!"

