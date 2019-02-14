ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Legacy of Terror" in the Tunnels of Geonosis

February 14, 2019
February 14, 2019
Kristin Baver

A secret queen and her undead army await those who dare to enter the catacombs.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

34: “Legacy of Terror” (Season Two, Episode 7)

"Sometimes, accepting help is harder than offering it."

A scene from "Legacy of Terror."

Synopsis:

Jedi Master Luminara Unduli disappears while tracking Poggle the Lesser, leading Obi-Wan, Anakin, and a platoon of clone troopers deep into the hive of Karina the Great.

A scene from "Legacy of Terror."

Analysis:

An army of undead warriors is somehow the least creepy thing about this episode, which ventures into the stuff of nightmares quite skillfully.

A scene from "Legacy of Terror." A scene from "Legacy of Terror."

Between the gray-skinned zombie Geonosians, the reveal of the bloated and egg-birthing queen, and the brain worms, the underground throne room of Queen Karina the Great is a horror show for all who enter.

There's a sense of claustrophobia from the beginning of the story as Luminara enters the blinding sandstorm, which continues on the journey deep into the catacombs.

A scene from "Legacy of Terror." A scene from "Legacy of Terror."

Few things in the galaxy can best a Jedi's lightsaber, but neither the ancient weapon nor a blaster bolt to the head can kill the lurching, dead-eyed soldiers, mere husks controlled by the secret queen thanks to the brain worms that create a hivemind connectivity.

The Jedi's only hope is distraction and suffocation, taking out supports to collapse the walls and ceiling that create the queen's chamber in an effort to buy them time to escape with their captive, Poggle the Lesser. Ultimately, their only hope isn't to kill the bugs, but rather just to slow them down, and important reminder that even Jedi sometimes come up against a foe they cannot beat.

Intel:

  • Anakin's reaction to the discovery of the zombies is almost an echo of Luke's response to Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back: "That can't be true. That's impossible!"

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

A scene from "Legacy of Terror."

Next up: We haven't seen the last of the brain worms after all. Come back next Thursday for "Brain Invaders."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved