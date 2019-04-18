The Clone Wars Rewatch: Boba Fett Sets a "Death Trap"

Consumed by revenge, Jango Fett's son seeks out Jedi Master Mace Windu.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

42: “Death Trap” (Season Two, Episode 20)

"Who my father was matters less than my memory of him."

Synopsis:

Determined to kill Jedi Master Mace Windu, young Boba Fett poses as a clone cadet and sneaks aboard a Jedi cruiser to plant a bomb in Windu's quarters, but the plan goes awry.

Analysis:

You almost feel bad for Boba Fett here. A clone but not a clone trooper, son of Jango Fett but not really a son in the traditional sense.

Orphaned and alone, he's being raised up by the ruthless bounty hunter Aurra Sing to be little more than a killer without a conscience.

Posing as a common cadet to get his revenge on Mace Windu, the Jedi who murdered his father on Geonosis, as Lucky, he blends right in aboard the Jedi cruiser with the exception of his exceptional shooting skills.

Lucky looks harmless enough to invite pity from the clone troopers who lead him directly to Windu's quarters and effectively (although inadvertently) help to lay the trap that kills one of their own.

But his anger leads to hate, and his hate leads to suffering -- for Windu, for the soldiers aboard the Endurance, for the cadets who he and Aurra Sing left for dead, and for himself.

Traitor.

Intel:



When the Endurance suffers a hull breach, one of the troopers caught in the blast lets out a "Wilhelm scream," a sound effect that dates back to the 1930s and has been used in every Star Wars film.

