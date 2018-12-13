The Clone Wars Rewatch: Ahsoka Captured and "Cargo of Doom"

Did you ever hear the tragedy of Jedi Master Bolla Ropal?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

26: “Cargo of Doom” (Season Two, Episode 2)

"Overconfidence is the most dangerous form of carelessness."

Synopsis:

After Cad Bane, who has stolen a Jedi holocron, has captured and tortured Jedi Master Bolla Ropal to no avail, he finds another Jedi for the job. Anakin Skywalker, however, can be swayed to help in Bane's quest to open the holocron and reveal data on every known Force-sensitive child in the galaxy.

Analysis:

The tragic life and death of Bolla Ropal is another stern warning to the Jedi. At the mercy of Cad Bane and an army of battle droids, Bolla was not strong enough to withstand the increasing malice of the bounty hunter's torture.

But in his final moments, he resisted on the most vital front -- he refused to give in to Bane and relinquish the ethical code on which the Jedi Order was built.

In contrast, during Anakin's confrontation with Bane, the mercenary finds a much less resolute subject. A system that protects information by using Jedi as the key to unlock each holocron vessel is brilliant, but only as strong as the Jedi being taught at the temple. One weak link can destroy all for which they have fought and suffered.

Unfortunately, this won't be the last time Anakin's attachment is not only a personal weakness but a failure that jeopardizes the lives of so many younglings and the future of the Jedi itself. "I can't let you die, Ahsoka," he says after she's rushed head-tails-first into a trap and found herself a pawn in Bane's game.

Admiral Yularen is frustrated by Anakin's estimation of success -- playing into Bane's hand, willingly opening the holocron and giving him the key to the Kyber crystal containing intel on Force-sensitive children, and letting both bounty hunter and unlocked holocron slip away as they make an explosive escape. But the worst is yet to come.

Intel:



To capture the grim reality of Bolla Ropal's death, creators focused on small details like the Jedi's hands and later, his lolling tongue.

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Anakin and Ahsoka must travel to Mustafar to save the younglings in "Children of the Force."

