Axis network safehouse
A run-down but secure apartment in a Coruscant high-rise serves as a safehouse for Axis spies in need of a place to lay low. The safehouse acts as a temporary home for Luthen Rael and other Axis operatives while they’re between missions. Sparsely decorated, dark, and dingy, its oppressive atmosphere weighs down on its occupants while they spend long days confined inside its walls. A large window in the main living area provides some much-needed light and a surprisingly nice view of the infinite Coruscant skyline.