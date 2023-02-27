This Is the Way to Prepare for The Mandalorian Season 3

Catch up on the journey so far with StarWars.com’s guide to all things Din Djarin and Grogu.

The galaxy’s favorite duo is back for an all-new season of adventures in The Mandalorian. Din Djarin and Grogu have been traveling across the galaxy, making new allies, honing their skills, and avoiding fearsome enemies. Freshly reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, they’re ready to take on the mysteries of Mandalore.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for Season 3, starting on March 1, 2023. But first, let’s catch up with the Mandalorian and “the kid” and see where their journey has taken them so far.

Spoiler warning: The following article contains story details and plot points from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The Man Behind the Mask



As a young child, the eponymous Mandalorian was rescued by a Mandalorian warrior during an attack on his home by super battle droids. Raised as a foundling, little Din Djarin eventually became a member of the “Children of the Watch” sect, which demanded that its members never take off their helmets.

As he grew up, the Mandalorian became the “best bounty hunter in the parsec,” eventually taking jobs from Greef Karga, the head of the Bounty Hunters’ Guild, on the dusty planet of Nevarro. An expert gunslinger and a talented brawler, Din traveled the galaxy collecting bounties in his ship, the trusty Razor Crest. Our story began as he took on a secretive and dangerous assignment: retrieving a mysterious asset for The Client.

Sent to the world of Arvala-7 to complete this mission, the Mandalorian encountered a kind Ugnaught named Kuiil. Once he had arrived at the heavily protected site, Din ran into a fellow bounty hunter, the droid IG-11, who was searching for the same prize. After working together during an intense firefight with the mercenaries, the two bounty hunters stepped inside the compound to reveal their bounty: a young alien of unknown origin and species, nestled in a floating pram.

With a final blaster shot aimed at IG-11, Din Djarin collected the bounty alone. On the journey back to Nevarro, the alien revealed that he could levitate objects and creatures, using mysterious powers.

Foes and Found Family



After delivering the young one to the Client — as well as the Imperial scientist, Doctor Pershing, — the Mandalorian received an extraordinary reward: a camtono full of rare beskar ingots. Descending into the hidden tunnels that housed his remaining Mandalorian sect, the bounty hunter met with the Armorer, who fashioned a new suit of armor for him.

Even with this reward, the Mandalorian had second thoughts about leaving the young alien in the hands of the Empire, and so he returned, breaking the Code to escape off-world with the foundling.

A bounty now placed on both of their heads, the duo traveled further into the Outer Rim, encountering new friends and enemies, like Tatooine native mechanic Peli Motto and the legendary master assassin Fennec Shand.

Returning to Nevarro, the Mandalorian ultimately squared off against the driving force behind the capture of the youngster: the formidable Moff Gideon, who also knew the bounty hunter’s true name, Din Djarin. Pulling together a team of allies, Din defeated Gideon and fled the planet. The Moff survived the encounter, escaping his crashed TIE fighter while wielding the Darksaber, the legendary weapon of the Mandalorians.

Meanwhile, the “clan of two” began a new quest: to reunite the young alien with his people, an ancient order of sorcerers known as the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi



In addition to searching for Jedi, Din and Grogu hoped to find more Mandalorians. They returned to Tatooine and met the Marshal of Mos Pelgo, Cobb Vanth. Vanth was not actually a Mandalorian, but rather a man wearing a reclaimed set of armor once belonging to Boba Fett.



On the moon of Trask, Din encountered an armored trio of Mandalorian commandos led by Bo-Katan Kryze, a veteran of the Clone Wars and once-wielder of the Darksaber whose sister had once ruled Mandalore. Kryze directed Din to the planet of Corvus, where he could find Force-user Ahsoka Tano.

Tano was able to communicate with the young alien, revealing his real name to be Grogu. She refused to train Grogu in the ways of the Force, but gifted the Mandalorian warrior with a beskar spear. The clan of two then moved on to Tython, so that Grogu could try to communicate with other surviving Jedi through an ancient seeing stone.

But on Tython, Gideon and his army of Dark Troopers attacked, capturing Grogu and destroying their ship. Luckily, Boba Fett had tracked his armor to the Razor Crest, and the former bounty hunter and elite assassin Fennec Shand rescued Djarin and agreed to help him save his young charge.

Once again, Djarin gathered allies including Bo-Katan, Fennec Shand, and Cara Dune, to fight the Imperial remnant. During the ensuing battle aboard Moff Gideon’s lightcruiser, Din bested the former Imperial in a duel with the beskar spear, claiming the Darksaber and unknowingly becoming a rival to Bo-Katan’s claim to the throne.

Trapped with a horde of robotic Dark Troopers, the allies were rescued by the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker. Removing his helmet in violation of the Mandalorian code he had followed for years, Din gave a tearful farewell to Grogu, who then left with Luke to be trained as a Jedi. Moff Gideon’s life was spared and he was taken to be judged by the New Republic.



Old Friends, New Ship



Afterward, Din reverted back to his old ways, collecting bounties and reuniting with the surviving members of his Mandalorian covert from Nevarro. Finding the Armorer and Paz Vizsla on the Glavis Ringworld, Din had the beskar spear reforged into a small coat of chainmail for Grogu. But after admitting he had removed his helmet and broken the Mandalorian creed, the Armorer exiled him.

Din returned to Tatooine to see Peli Motto, who presented his new ship: a Naboo N-1 Starfighter. Then he delivered his beskar gift to the planet Ossus, home of Luke Skywalker’s not-yet-completed Jedi Temple, before returning to Tatooine to help Fett.

Grogu had been training with Luke Skywalker, learning the ways of the Force. Despite Grogu’s abilities, Luke sensed the duality inside the young one and gave him a choice: the lightsaber of Jedi Master Yoda or the Mandalorian’s gift of armor.

Grogu took the chainmail and was delivered back to Tatooine, where he was reunited with Din Djarin during a firefight on the streets of Mos Espa. As their adventure with Fennec Shand and Boba Fett ended, they flew away from the desert planet in their new ship, on target for their next adventure.

Where exactly will the journey take them? We’ll know soon enough when the adventure continues in The Mandalorian Season 3 this week.