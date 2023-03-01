ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Here!

March 1, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Din Djarin is a Mandalorian no more, according to the Armorer.

And with the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 today on Disney+, we find the once proud Mandalorian warriors scattered throughout the galaxy, a fractured people. The highly-anticipated return of the award-winning series follows the continued adventures of our beskar-armored hero, Din Djarin, and the foundling Grogu, with new episodes every Wednesday.

You can watch the season premiere now!

Or catch up on the story so far in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. You can stream both series on Disney+ — and go behind the scenes with the Disney+ docuseries, Disney Gallery.

This is the Way.

For more on The Mandalorian, explore StarWars.com’s previous coverage:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved