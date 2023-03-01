The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Here!

Din Djarin is a Mandalorian no more, according to the Armorer.

And with the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 today on Disney+, we find the once proud Mandalorian warriors scattered throughout the galaxy, a fractured people. The highly-anticipated return of the award-winning series follows the continued adventures of our beskar-armored hero, Din Djarin, and the foundling Grogu, with new episodes every Wednesday.

You can watch the season premiere now!

Or catch up on the story so far in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. You can stream both series on Disney+ — and go behind the scenes with the Disney+ docuseries, Disney Gallery.

This is the Way.

