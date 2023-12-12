ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

December 12, 2023
StarWars.com Team

For collectors, This is the Way.

The Mandalorian fans and physical media enthusiasts have a new bounty to collect.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian have arrived on 4K Ultra HD disc and Blu-ray! Officially titled Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season and Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season, each collection is available nationally in Steelbook packaging — better than beskar, we think — and can be found at various retailers:

The Mandalorian Season 1 4K UHD: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart

The Mandalorian Season 1 Blu-ray: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart

The Mandalorian Season 2 4K UHD: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart

The Mandalorian Season 2 Blu-ray: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart 

This is the first release of the Disney+ series on home video, and both sets come packed with new extras and surprises, including original box art by Attila Szarka, concept art cards, and never-before-seen featurettes. Check out the box art below!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season

Happy hunting. We have spoken.

The Mandalorian

