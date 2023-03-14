Mando Download: “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore”

Check out bonuses from the thrilling Season 3 episode set on Mandalore, including a character poster, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore.”

Din Djarin continues his quest to redeem himself in the Living Waters of Mandalore in the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore.” Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!