The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Tipping Points" and Victories

April 23, 2020
Kristin Baver

The rebels of Onderon see the start of real change, but at what cost?

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

92: “Tipping Points” (Season Five, Episode 5)

"Disobedience is a demand for change."

A scene from "Tipping Points."

Synopsis:

As a full-scale revolt embroils Onderon, the rebels strike a decisive blow against the planet's Separatist-aligned king. Unfortunately, such victory comes at a high price.

A scene from "Tipping Points."

Analysis:

Ah, poor Steela. Even knowing her fate going into this rewatch doesn't soften the blow of watching it unfold in this episode.

Always in motion is the future, but in a perfect storm of unintended consequences, Saw's victory in defeating the last Separatist gunship is the very thing that leads to his sister's demise.

A scene from "Tipping Points."

Steela fearlessly charges in to save Dendup from the edge of the cliff and then pushes him to safety as the ground beneath them gives way. Lux tries his best to save Steela, but only ends up nearly going over the ledge himself.

A scene from "Tipping Points."

Ahsoka would have saved them both using the Force if it wasn't for that well-placed blaster bolt breaking her concentration and sending Steela plummeting.

It's a heavy moment that ripples through everyone who witnesses it. But then, this is war. Sadly, lives will be lost.

A scene from "Tipping Points." A scene from "Tipping Points."

And even in death, Steela unites not only her brother Saw and Lux, but the people of Onderon. Her sacrifice gave her beloved planet its freedom. And in her short time as the face of the rebellion, Steela proved to be a formidable leader, leaving behind a legacy remembered for years to come.

A scene from "Tipping Points."

Intel:

  • The Onderon arc takes place chronologically before the first episode released in Season Five. A hint to the order: Hondo's base in still intact in this episode.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Ahsoka leads a group of younglings in "The Gathering."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

